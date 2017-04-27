Ukravtodor arranges financing from EIB to reconstruct Kovel-Yahodyn road section

The State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine, also known as Ukravtodor, has arranged a financing of a project to reconstruct М-07/Е-373 international highway Kyiv-Kovel-Warsaw leading to the border checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The press service of Ukravtodor reported that a possibility of reconstructing a section from Kovel to the Yahodyn checkpoint is being discussed. The road could be expanded to a four-line road.

It is expected that the projects will be financed 50% to 50% using the loan from the EIB and grants from the European Union. These projects were selected from 11 earlier proposed projects.

The road will be reconstructed to meet European safety standards.