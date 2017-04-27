lifecell doubles net loss in Q1 2017, sees 4.2% rise in revenue

The mobile communications operator lifecell in January-March 2017 doubled its net loss, to UAH 137.9 million from UAH 67.6 million year-over-year, according to a financial report of Turkey's Turkcell parent company posted on its official website.

According to the report, revenue of the operator in the first quarter of 2017 grew by 4.2%, to UAH 1.18 billion, earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 10.2%, to UAH 319.7 million. EBITDA margin decreased by 4.3 percentage points, reaching 27.1%.

The active subscribers' base narrowed by 14.4% in January-March 2017 year-over-year, to 8.9 million, including 3.4 million are users of 3G Internet.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose by 19.9%, to UAH 43.30.

Capital investment over the period totaled UAH 237.6 million, which is 48% less year-over-year.

Growth of the operators' revenue was mainly linked to the increase in consumption of mobile Internet and 3G+ services.

EBITDA fell due to increased operating and leasing expenses.

"APRU grew thanks to growth of consumption of high-speed mobile Internet, growth of prices and the increase in the number of subscribers with high APRU. The 12 month active minutes of use (MoU) fell by 10%, to 127.2 minutes (141.4 minutes in Q1 2016)," lifecell said.

lifecell is the third largest mobile communications operator in Ukraine.

Turkcell in 2015 built up 100% of Astelit later renamed lifecell.