Economy

11:58 27.04.2017

Naftogaz head, U.S. secretary of energy discuss violation of energy laws in Europe, Nord Stream 2 risks

Head of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev and U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on April 19 met in Washington, the press service of Naftogaz Ukrainy has reported.

"The parties discussed ways of enforcing the standard legislation to remedy a number of long-standing noncompliance issues which hinder gas trade in Europe. The two sides have also noted risks posed by projects such as Russia's Nord Stream 2 to competition, energy supply stability, and economic and energy security in Europe," the press service said.

Perry reaffirmed strong U.S. opposition to Nord Stream 2.

The press service said that Secretary Perry expressed interest in having the Department of Energy facilitate cooperation between U.S. and Ukrainian energy companies, specifically in upstream natural gas, natural gas transmission, and coal supply. In noting the importance of enhancing Ukraine’s energy security, the two sides also discussed the possibility of coal exports from the United States to Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
