UBC Group will launch first stage of refrigerator plant in Vinnytsia in autumn 2017

UBC Group (Kharkiv), a commercial and industrial holding working in the field of refrigeration appliances, will launch the first stage of a refrigerator plant in Vinnytsia in autumn 2017.

"We now have a problem with production capacities. We need new production capacities to increase the market share in Western Europe and America. And we are building a plant in Vinnytsia for this purpose. We bought 11 hectares of land there and rented the same area," UBC Group President Ihor Humenny told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said at present UBC Group has completed the zero cycle and in May-June will assemble industrial buildings. The facilities are manufactured in Sweden and are assembled on the site as Lego bricks.

"Now plant parts are being delivered to Ukraine. Its assembly will take two months, it will be ready in June. The first phase of the plant will be commissioned this autumn. It is planned that 400 people will work there in autumn, then the plant will expand, and over a year we will bring the number of employees to 1,000," the expert said.

UBC Group has three factories in Ukraine and offices in 26 countries.

UBC Group also owns a network of Stargorod brewery restaurants in the CIS and Baltic countries.