SBU searching Ukrgazvydobuvannia office

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting a search in the office of PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, the company's press service has reported.

"The searches are being conducted by SBU officers under the ruling of an investigative judge of Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv with regard to the seizure of computer equipment and servers from the company executives. The SBU representatives are motivating searches with the allegedly illegal use of software that the company legally purchased through the ProZorro system," the company notes.

The Ukrgazvydobuvannia press service added the company cooperates with the SBU representatives, but the actions of law enforcers could destabilize its activities.

As reported, the SBU today also has conducted searches at Dragon Capital investment company (Kyiv).