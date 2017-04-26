Economy

16:48 26.04.2017

Ukrzaliznytsia carries out no transportation in uncontrolled territories

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia has stated it does not carry out any activity in the territory uncontrolled by Ukraine, the Ukrzaliznytsia department of information policy and public relations has said.

"The company does not use rolling stock for any transportation in the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia also notes there is no railway communication with the uncontrolled territories.

"Railways do not carry goods to the temporarily uncontrolled territory of Ukraine and back, the movement of trains has been halted," the company said.

Interfax-Ukraine
