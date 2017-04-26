Economy

15:59 26.04.2017

Trade turnover between Ukraine and Belarus 40% up in two months - Poroshenko

Trade turnover between Ukraine and Belarus in the two months of 2017 grew by 40%, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"We are already taking very important steps. And today we have ascertained trade turnover for the first two months of this year grew by 40%," Poroshenko said during communication with the residents of the Belarusian village of Lyaskovichi (Gomel region) near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

He stated he had agreed with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to simplify the regime of crossing the joint border.

"The border should be a symbol of friendship, a symbol of peace and partnership between our countries," Poroshenko said.

Interfax-Ukraine
