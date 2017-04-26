Ukrainian Deputy PM discusses Naftogaz reform with U.S. State Department rep

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Kistion at a meeting with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Energy Resources at the U.S. Department of State Mary Warlick has discussed further cooperation of the two countries in the energy sphere and reformation of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"We hope for fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation with the new U.S. administration in the energy sphere," the press service of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers reported, citing Kistion.

He said that Ukraine appreciates support of the United States in the context of energy reforms in Ukraine.

"We hope for further support of U.S. partners in reforming the Ukrainian energy sector, in particular, Naftogaz Ukrainy, diversifying energy sources and attracting U.S. investment and technologies in the energy sector of our state," he said.

The press service said that at the meeting the sides discussed reforms at Naftogaz Ukrainy in details.

Kistion confirmed that the Ukrainian government is committed to continuation of reforms in the gas sector.

In turn, Warlick said that the United State would support Ukraine.