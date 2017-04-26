Economy

USAID to support 25 territorial communities in decentralization project

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced the first 25 merged territorial communities, which will receive assistance implementing decentralization reforms.

"You must become the face of decentralization at the end of this project, which today we launch. We aim to help you and government create these communities and conditions for the decentralization project," First Deputy Regional Development Construction and Communal Service Minister Viacheslav Nehoda said during the awards ceremony in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Among the winners, six are from Dnipropetrovsk region, three from Ivano-Frankivsk region, two from Kirovohrad region, five from Mykolaiv region, six from Ternopil region, one from Kharkhiv region, and two from Kherson region.

The project aims to increase the quality of communal services, administrative management and offer technical assistance, foster cooperation between municipalities and develop infrastructure and entrepreneurial projects.

USAID's Decentralization Offering Better Results and Efficiency (DOBRE) project will assist 75 territorial communities in seven key regions.

"We will identify all the communities this year. It will be a gradual process," the deputy minister said.

The project will last five years and cost U.S. taxpayers $50 million.

Interfax-Ukraine
