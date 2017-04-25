Economy

18:48 25.04.2017

EBRD to provide three-year hryvnia pegged loan in equivalent of $20 mln to OTP Leasing

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a three-year hryvnia loan to OTP Leasing LLC (the subsidiary of OTP Bank, part of Hungary's OTP Group) in the amount equivalent to $20 million, the bank has said on its website.

The funds are provided for financing leasing transactions with private Ukrainian companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under EBRD's SME Local Currency Programme.

Other details of the deal are not disclosed.

OTP Leasing was founded in June 2008 as a subsidiary of OTP Bank. The company provides finance and operating leases as well as car fleet management services in Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Trump administration interested in strengthening U.S. business in Ukraine – Ukraine's finance minister

U.S. draft budget for 2018 foresees almost 70% reduction in aid to Ukraine

Ukrenergo completely halts power supplies to Luhansk People's Republic

NBU declares Diamantbank insolvent

IMF notes importance of professional independence of new NBU head

LATEST

ERU to supply 218 mcm of gas from PGNiG resource to Ukrtransgaz in 2017

Govt obliges health ministry to draft resolution on creation of National Health Service by late June

Ukrenergo not to halt power supplies to Ukraine uncontrolled areas in Donetsk region until new power line in Avdiyivka completed

Diamantbank reports profit in Q1 2017 next day after bank declared insolvent

NBU places Kredobank to list of preliminarily qualified entities to remove insolvent banks from market

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog7678.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING