EBRD to provide three-year hryvnia pegged loan in equivalent of $20 mln to OTP Leasing

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a three-year hryvnia loan to OTP Leasing LLC (the subsidiary of OTP Bank, part of Hungary's OTP Group) in the amount equivalent to $20 million, the bank has said on its website.

The funds are provided for financing leasing transactions with private Ukrainian companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under EBRD's SME Local Currency Programme.

Other details of the deal are not disclosed.

OTP Leasing was founded in June 2008 as a subsidiary of OTP Bank. The company provides finance and operating leases as well as car fleet management services in Ukraine.