Trump administration interested in strengthening U.S. business in Ukraine – Ukraine's finance minister

Ukraine is working on concrete proposals related to the possibility of strengthening the presence of U.S. business in the country to discuss these proposals at the highest level, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said after a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The meeting's discussion focused on attraction of investment to Ukraine.

"The new administration is interested in strengthening the presence of U.S. business in Ukraine. This is a common interest," the minister wrote on his Facebook page after the meeting.

Danyliuk said that along with creation of jobs U.S. investment brings advanced technologies that can increase competitiveness of the Ukrainian economy and help to reinforce political ties between the two countries.

He said that Ross has built his career in Wall Street, and he is good at the issue of investment and he has credibility among U.S. businessmen. He is the key figure in the economic block of the new U.S. administration.

A billionaire, 79 year old Ross was an economic advisor of Donald Trump during the election campaign. He helped restructuring of companies in troubles.