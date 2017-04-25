Govt obliges health ministry to draft resolution on creation of National Health Service by late June

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has obliged the Health Ministry to draw up a draft resolution on the creation of the National Health Service by late June.

This is outlined in the priority action plan of the government for 2017.

According to the document, by the end of the second quarter the Health Ministry is to present a plan how to implement the healthcare financing reform concept, and by the end of 2017 – to design the government guaranteed package of primary healthcare services for determining the clear obligations of the state regarding financing of medical aid provision.

By the end of the second quarter of 2017 the Health Ministry is obliged to draw up and approve the legal acts regarding the management and financial autonomy of budget-sustained healthcare institutions that foresee the reorganization of healthcare institutions.

The ministry is to introduce the new mechanism for financing primary healthcare and educational programs for training doctors involved in primary care.

The government also obliged the ministry to create healthcare e-tools to collect and process medical, financial and management data jointly with local administrations and provide healthcare institutions in remote settlements with equipment and Internet access.

The government plans that by 2017 the ministry will analyze expenses on the provision of medical care and the cost of medical care, and will settle the issues of functioning secondary healthcare institutions within the borders of hospital areas jointly with local authorities.