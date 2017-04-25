Georgian company wins Centrenergo's tender to supply 700,000 tonnes of coal

Sakhnakhshiri LLC (GIG Group, Tbilisi, Georgia) has won a tender of public joint-stock company Centrenergo to supply 700,000 tonnes of coal, according to the results of an auction held in the ProZorro procurement system.

Sakhnakhshiri offered to supply coal for UAH 1,808,789,000, while the second bidder - I–COAL Sp z o.o. (Poland) – offered UAH 1,808,790,000 (VAT not included).

If the results of the tender are approved, the cost of coal for Centrenergo will be around $97 per tonne with the initially expected around $102 per tonne.

The Georgian company earlier shipped coal to two Armenian and one Bulgarian companies, and inside Georgia – around 300,000 tonnes every year.

Sakhnakhshiri belongs to GIG Holding, part of GIG Group, the founder of which is David Bezhuashvili, brother of former defense minister and former foreign minister of Georgia Gela Bezhuashvili.

Earlier Centrenergo annulled two tenders announced in March and April to supply 700,000 tonnes of coal due to the absence of bids and announced the third tender.

The first tender's initial price was up to UAH 1.523 billion (around $81-82 per tonne), the second – up to UAH 1.714 billion (around $91-92 per tonne) and the third – up to UAH 1.904 billion (around $101-102 per tonne).

Coal will be shipped to Zmiyivska and Trypilska thermal power plants (TPPs) in May-December 2017 (CIF Black Sea ports, Ukraine). The smallest batch is 70,000 tonnes.