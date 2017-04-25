Deloitte presents primary report on implementation of Energoatom corporatization project

Delloite has presented a primary report on the implementation of the project to corporatize state-run enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, the press service of the company reported on Tuesday.

The press service said that the implementation of the project includes 39 basic measures to be realized in three stages. At the final stage the 10 year Energoatom development project will be drawn up with finance management, long term capital attraction and funds management sections.

Deloitte, which was selected by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as advisor for Energoatom, will work tightly with Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers, State Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate, creditors and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The corporatization opens many new opportunities for us. Now amendments to legislation on the creation of supervisory boards are to be applied along with the corporatization process. Hard joint work is to be carried out to harmonize these processes," Energoatom President Yuriy Nedashkovsky said.

Energoatom is the operator of all four Ukrainian-based operating nuclear power plants, which have 15 VVER reactors with an overall generating capacity of 13.835 gigawatts.