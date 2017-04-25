Economy

14:40 25.04.2017

SME representatives note improvement of business climate in Ukraine in 2016

Representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) have noted the improvement of the business climate in Ukraine: the corresponding index in 2016 rose to plus 0.06 from plus 0.01 in 2015 (on a scale from minus 1 to plus 1), according to the results of the "Annual assessment of the business climate 2016."

"The index has improved by 5 percentage points. This not much but nevertheless it is a positive trend," the coordinator of the analytical component of the USAID LEV program, the executive director of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting, Oksana Kuziakiv, said at a press conference at Interfax- Ukraine in Kyiv.

According to the results of the survey, low demand became the main obstacle to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in 2016. It ousted the "unfavorable political situation," which was the main obstacle in 2015, to the second place.

The optimism of small and medium-sized enterprises regarding the short-term plans has grown, while its growth rate relative to the two-year plans has slightly decreased. This suggests that there is no time for "postponing" the reforms, the expert explained.

IMPORTANT

U.S. draft budget for 2018 foresees almost 70% reduction in aid to Ukraine

Ukrenergo completely halts power supplies to Luhansk People's Republic

NBU declares Diamantbank insolvent

IMF notes importance of professional independence of new NBU head

Paul Warwick heads Naftogaz supervisory board

LATEST

Deloitte presents primary report on implementation of Energoatom corporatization project

Kernel manager sells 7,000 shares for $123,960

Ukrtransnafta will pay UAH 1.5 bln in dividends for 2016 to Naftogaz

Bakhmutsky Agrarian Union increases pork sales by almost 5% in 2016

Ukrtransgaz posts 42.5% rise in net loss in 2016

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить торшер на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING