U.S. draft budget for 2018 foresees almost 70% reduction in aid to Ukraine

The draft budget for 2018 announced by the U.S. Department of State in March provides for the reduction in international aid to Ukraine by 68.8%, according to the Voice of America.

The draft budget promulgated by the U.S. Department of State in March provides for the reduction of aid to countries on the path of development, however the details were not filed. According to the 15-page budget document of the department, received by Foreign Policy, restructuring involves the transfer of money from the development assistance program to the program that is closely related to national security objectives. The document is designated as "unclassified, but sensitive".

As for Ukraine, the volume of aid for 2018 in the preliminary draft budget should have been more than $570 million. At the same time, the new draft document envisages cutting funding to $177 million, reads a report on the Voice of America website, with reference to the Foreign Policy edition.

According to Foreign Policy, the reduction in aid for Ukraine is 68.8%, including that under the programs to promote the country's transition to a market economy (Assistance to Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia) by 100% and health support programs (Global Health Programs) by 52.8%.