Economy

12:58 25.04.2017

U.S. draft budget for 2018 foresees almost 70% reduction in aid to Ukraine

The draft budget for 2018 announced by the U.S. Department of State in March provides for the reduction in international aid to Ukraine by 68.8%, according to the Voice of America.

The draft budget promulgated by the U.S. Department of State in March provides for the reduction of aid to countries on the path of development, however the details were not filed. According to the 15-page budget document of the department, received by Foreign Policy, restructuring involves the transfer of money from the development assistance program to the program that is closely related to national security objectives. The document is designated as "unclassified, but sensitive".

As for Ukraine, the volume of aid for 2018 in the preliminary draft budget should have been more than $570 million. At the same time, the new draft document envisages cutting funding to $177 million, reads a report on the Voice of America website, with reference to the Foreign Policy edition.

According to Foreign Policy, the reduction in aid for Ukraine is 68.8%, including that under the programs to promote the country's transition to a market economy (Assistance to Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia) by 100% and health support programs (Global Health Programs) by 52.8%.

IMPORTANT

Ukrenergo completely halts power supplies to Luhansk People's Republic

NBU declares Diamantbank insolvent

IMF notes importance of professional independence of new NBU head

Paul Warwick heads Naftogaz supervisory board

Qatar Airways to launch flights to Kyiv

LATEST

Kernel manager sells 7,000 shares for $123,960

Ukrtransnafta will pay UAH 1.5 bln in dividends for 2016 to Naftogaz

Bakhmutsky Agrarian Union increases pork sales by almost 5% in 2016

Ukrtransgaz posts 42.5% rise in net loss in 2016

Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine cuts cigarette sales by 15% in 2016

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Тренажеры
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING