Bakhmutsky Agrarian Union increases pork sales by almost 5% in 2016

PJSC Bakhmutsky Agrarian Union (Donetsk region), a pork producing enterprise, in 2016 increased pork sales by 4.9% compared to 2015, to 15,280 tonnes (live weight) .

According to a company report in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, last year its net loss amounted to UAH 55.9 million against a net profit of UAH 59.8 million in 2015.

Gross loss in 2016 amounted to UAH 40.5 million, operating loss came to UAH 57.5 million.

Net sales income for the past year decreased by 9.8%, to UAH 371.6 million compared to 2015.

PJSC Bakhmutsky Agrarian Union is a pig breeding division of Bakhmutsky Agrarian Union agro-industrial holding, which is engaged in growing grains and industrial crops, producing its own mixed fodder, pork, etc.