Economy

10:44 25.04.2017

Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine cuts cigarette sales by 15% in 2016

Sales of cigarettes by PJSC Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine (Kyiv), one of the largest tobacco companies in Ukraine, in 2016 decreased by 15%, to 14.406 billion units in comparison with 2015.

According to a company annual report in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, its net loss in 2016 decreased by 1.7 times, to UAH 435.5 million, net sales income increased by 8.2%, to UAH 2.05 billion. Gross profit fell by 17.3%, to UAH 286.5 million, operating loss halved, to UAH 16.8 million.

"The reduction in production by Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine in 2016 by 15% was due to the anti-competitive price war in the market, within which some manufacturers reduced prices for products and sold tobacco goods at the prices below product cost," Imperial Tobacco director on corporate and legal issues in Ukraine, Moldova and the Caucasus Oleh Strekal said.

Іmperial Tobacco in Ukraine is represented by enterprise with foreign investments Imperial Tobacco Ukraine and JSC Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine that are part of Imperial Brands PLC.

