Economy

09:25 25.04.2017

Ukrenergo completely halts power supplies to Luhansk People's Republic

The Ukrainian national power company Ukrenergo halted power supplies to the Luhansk region's parts not controlled by Kyiv overnight into April 25, the company's head Vsevolod Kovalchuk said.

"Electricity supplies to the temporarily uncontrolled territory of the Luhansk region were halted completely overnight," Kovalchuk wrote on his Facebook account on Tuesday morning.

It had been reported earlier that, according to reports received from people in different districts of Luhansk, the city had been left without power on Monday evening.

IMPORTANT

NBU declares Diamantbank insolvent

IMF notes importance of professional independence of new NBU head

Paul Warwick heads Naftogaz supervisory board

Qatar Airways to launch flights to Kyiv

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP growth to slow to 3% in Q1 2017

LATEST

Metinvest pays $9 mln premiums for support of eurobond restructuring

NBU transfers UAH 10 bln first tranche of 2016 profit to state budget

Ukraine hopes restrictions on number of airlines, Ukraine-EU flights to be lifted by late 2017

Ukraine seeks to raise $200 mln of loans more to invest in infrastructure in medium term outlook

Govt includes places Odesa Port-Side Plant, Centrenergo on priority action plan for 2017

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog5774.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING