Ukrenergo completely halts power supplies to Luhansk People's Republic

The Ukrainian national power company Ukrenergo halted power supplies to the Luhansk region's parts not controlled by Kyiv overnight into April 25, the company's head Vsevolod Kovalchuk said.

"Electricity supplies to the temporarily uncontrolled territory of the Luhansk region were halted completely overnight," Kovalchuk wrote on his Facebook account on Tuesday morning.

It had been reported earlier that, according to reports received from people in different districts of Luhansk, the city had been left without power on Monday evening.