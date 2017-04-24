IMF notes importance of professional independence of new NBU head

It is important for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the leadership of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) remain professionally independent, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Jerome Vacher has said.

He said in an interview with the LB.ua online edition if to talk about the future of the central bank, it is important that the NBU leadership remain professionally independent and ready to implement correct initiatives. He said this could ensure the continuation of the previously implemented measures and would keep the National Bank on the right path, to which Valeriya Gontareva directed it.

At the same time, Vacher refrained from commenting on possible candidates for the post of NBU head.

"For us the central bank is the most important partner. Therefore it is important for us in our dialogue to continue the initiatives that took place during the former leadership, including the continuation of transition to inflation targeting," the IMF representative said.

As reported, Gontareva on April 10 announced resignation at her own request from May 10.