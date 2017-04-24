Paul Warwick heads Naftogaz supervisory board

Paul Warwick has been appointed head of the supervisory council of Naftogaz Ukrainy, the company reported in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market.

Warwick was elected head of the supervisory board at an extraordinary meeting on April 21.

Previously, Warwick served as deputy head of the Naftogaz supervisory board. He is an independent member of the council.

As reported, on April 14 the supervisory board of Naftogaz Ukrainy approved the resignation of Yulia Kovaliv from the post of head of the council.