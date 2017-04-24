Economy

17:18 24.04.2017

Qatar Airways to launch flights to Kyiv

Qatar Airways (Qatar) intends to launch flights to Kyiv, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan has said on his Facebook page.

The company has already been included in the sales system of Boryspil airport, however the schedule of flights is still unknown.

Reuters also reported the company had announced the launch of 12 new destinations for the 2017-2018 season, among which, in addition to Kyiv, are Cardiff, Malaga, Mykonos, Prague, and Mombasa-Abidjan.

The Qatar Airways network covers more than 140 destinations around the world, annually expanding by about 30%. The aircraft fleet of the company includes 158 aircraft.

Interfax-Ukraine
