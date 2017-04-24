Economy

16:36 24.04.2017

NBU transfers UAH 10 bln first tranche of 2016 profit to state budget

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on April 21 transferred the first tranche of profit for 2016 in the amount of UAH 10 billion to the national budget, the press service of the central bank has told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the national budget for 2017 suggests that the National Bank will transfer at least UAH 45 billion this year. At the same time, the NBU Council during a meeting on April 15 approved the distribution of UAH 59.45 billion of the National Bank's profit for 2016, including the transfer of UAH 44.379 billion to the national budget and the use of UAH 15.072 billion for the formation of net worth general reserves.

The NBU in 2016 transferred UAH 38.16 billion of profit for the previous year to the national budget. Due to the protracted formation of the National Bank Council, whose authority includes financial reporting approval, the NBU began transferring profit only in October, distributing the entire amount in three tranches: UAH 10 billion in October, UAH 14 billion in November, and UAH 14.16 billion in December.

IMPORTANT

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP growth to slow to 3% in Q1 2017

Govt includes places Odesa Port-Side Plant, Centrenergo on priority action plan for 2017

Privat Group spending on reserves for overdue credits, advance payments to clients in 2016 total UAH 144.713 bln - E&Y draft report

SETAM could sell property worth UAH 4 bln in 2017 - Justice Minister

Ukraine seeks to borrow abroad this autumn

LATEST

Ukraine hopes restrictions on number of airlines, Ukraine-EU flights to be lifted by late 2017

Ukraine seeks to raise $200 mln of loans more to invest in infrastructure in medium term outlook

Ukrainian government's efforts aimed at economic growth – PM Groysman

Businessman Akhmetov remains leader of Focus' top list of richest Ukrainians

ERU interested in privatization of Odesa port-side plant

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
спорт штаны на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING