Ukraine hopes restrictions on number of airlines, Ukraine-EU flights to be lifted by late 2017

Ukraine by the end of 2017 seeks to achieve lifting of restrictions on the number of airlines and flights serviced by them between Ukraine and the European Union (EU) countries.

This is planned for Q4 2017 in the priority action plan of the government for 2017 outlined in government resolution No. 275-r dated April 3, 2017.

According to the plan, in Q4 2017 the Enterprise Resource Planning System (EPR) will be introduced by Infrastructure Ministry, as well as the e-services provided by the ministry and enterprises managed by the ministry. The rules for calculating the tariffs for the use of infrastructure will be drawn up. Funds from the international market and investment of private companies to develop transport infrastructure will be attracted. A transparent system for grounding, approving and implementing public procurement with the involvement of international organizations will be introduced.

In addition, in Q4 2017 it is planned to bring port dues to the competitive level, introduce the electronic traffic monitoring, transport risk management and geo-information systems, increase the number of mobile weighing complexes, create the State Service for Marine and River Transport (Marine Authority of Ukraine), repair and modernize navigation locks.

It is planned to approve 26 lists of local roads to be transferred to management of local authorities, increase the number of bus stations, carriers to transport passengers, draw up a draft resolution amending the rules for holding tenders to transport passengers on bus routes of general use and amending the rules for provision of passenger transportation services.

A bill amending some Ukrainian laws in the automobile transport area to bring them in line with EU legislation will be drawn up and sent to the government.