Ukraine seeks to raise $200 mln of loans more to invest in infrastructure in medium term outlook

Ukraine seeks in the medium term outlook by 2020 to attract an additional $200 million of loans on the international market and investment from private companies to invest in transport infrastructure, rolling stock and increase the quality of services.

This is presented in the medium term priority action plan of the government outlined in government resolution No. 275-r dated April 3, 2017.

According to the document, in 2016, budget spending on the transport sector totaled UAH 29.2 billion or 3.32% of all expenditure of the consolidated budget of Ukraine. Some 52% was financed using the national budget funds and UAH 13.9 billion was provided by local budgets.

"The need in financing of only repair of roads is UAH 39 billion a year. By 2021, public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia seeks to spend UAH 108 billion to repair and buy rolling stock," reads the document.

Capital investment in the transport sector in 2016 amounted to UAH 24.616 billion, including UAH 8.728 billion in the warehouse services and auxiliary services, and UAH 14.957 billion in overland transport and pipelines.