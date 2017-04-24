Ukrainian government's efforts aimed at economic growth – PM Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman says he thinks the Ukrainian economy has been recovering, including through the search for new trade partners.

"The Ukrainian economy continues showing signs of recovery. Since the beginning of the year, transport companies have shipped almost 153 million tonnes of cargo, which is 8.4% up year-over-year, according to updated data from the State Statistics Committee," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

He said that the Cabinet continues to actively seek partners and develop new routes. Significant results are expected from the projects of the New Silk Road linking China and Europe, both in the Trans-Caspian and Caucasian directions.

"Our efforts are aimed at economic growth, it's our goal today," Groysman said.