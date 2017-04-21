ERU interested in privatization of Odesa port-side plant

ERU group of companies is interested in participating in a new tender for the privatization of PJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant, group co-owner Andriy Favorov said during his visit to the company.

"I know that this is one of the priorities of the government - to privatize the plant, maybe even this year. We sincerely support this and probably will also make every effort to participate in this process," he said.

Favorov added, in his opinion, Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant is able to compete with other players in foreign markets, and is even "more than" able to compete in the Ukrainian market.

As reported, at present ERU uses the capacity of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant under give-and-take conditions.