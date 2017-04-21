Economy

15:00 21.04.2017

Ukrtransnafta sees 11.7% rise in net profit in 2016

Public joint-stock company Ukrtransnafta in 2016 saw an 11.7% rise in net profit compared to 2015, to UAH 1.519 billion, the company's press service reported on Friday.

The press service said that taxes and duties paid grew by 64.3%, to UAH 2.19 billion.

The large growth of payments to the national budget is linked to additional payment of profit tax for 2015 (UAH 242.7 million), a large increase in profit tax in 2016 (UAH 419.5 million) in the first three quarters of the year and payment of dividends for 2015 (UAH 1.02 billion).

As reported, oil transit through Ukraine to Europe declined to 13.822 million tonnes in 2016, 8.8% or 1.331 million tonnes less than in the same period last year. Oil shipment to refineries in Ukraine in 2016 declined by 12.5% or 200,800 tonnes to 1.406 tonnes.

Interfax-Ukraine
