Ukrgazvydobuvannia intends to increase drilling by 1.6 times in 2016

Public joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobuvannia plans to increase drilling by 1.6 times or 122,000 meters in 2017, to 320,000 meters, the company's press service reported on Friday.

The press service said that 240,000 meters will be drilled suing Ukrburgaz's equipment and 80,000 meters – with the help of external contractors.

Ukrgazvydobuvannia in 2017-2018 seeks to modernize 32 drilling rigs of Ukrburgaz, which would allow boosting their speed from 300 to 400-500 meters a month. The company also wants to buy around 30 drilling rigs by 2020.

"Last year with the help of our brand Ukrburgaz we drilled around 70 wells. Our 20/20 program envisages a large increase in own gas production in 2020. We need to increase drilling to implement the program, and this year we want to reach 100 wells," Ukrgazvydobuvannia Head Oleh Prokhorenko said.