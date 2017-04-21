Over 2,700 pharmacies sign contracts to participate in medicine reimbursement project

Over 2,700 pharmacies have signed contracts to participate in the government-sustained program to reimburse the cost of medicines to treat cardiovascular diseases, bronchial asthma and type 2 diabetes mellitus, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko said at a conference on Thursday.

"I want to pay attention that at the Health Ministry's website there is an interactive map of the entire territory of Ukraine where one can find a pharmacy that is taking part in the Affordable Medicines program in own region. This service is ready and it is being filled with new pharmacies," he said.

Acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun said that the reference pricing helped to cut the prices of the medicines which international nonproprietary names (INN) are placed on the list of the reimbursement program, but not participating in it.

She said that the price of some medicines made both in Ukraine and abroad has fallen by 50% since early 2017.

Suprun said that in the near term the ministry plans to conduct a poll on its website regarding the implementation of the Affordable Medicines program.