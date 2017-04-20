Economy

17:24 20.04.2017

Dniprovahonmash increases wagon sales by almost 6 times in 2016

PJSC Dniprovahonmash (Dnipropetrovsk region), a large car building enterprise in Ukraine controlled by TAS Financial and Industrial Group, in 2016 sold 404 wagons, while in 2015 only 68 wagons were sold.

According to the company's annual financial statements, production of wagons grew by 5.7 times, to 402 cars.

Taking into account these indicators, the unconsolidated net income of Dniprovahonmash (excluding subsidiaries) increased by 5.3 times in 2016 from 2015, to UAH 324.12 million, and net profit amounted to UAH 4.61 million against a loss of UAH 74.68 million a year earlier.

The plant's subsidiary, PJSC Stalzavod, last year more than quadrupled sales of products in natural terms, to 2,408 tonnes.

According to the consolidated financial statements of the company, which, in addition to Stalzavod, takes into account the performance of DVM Trading House (Russia), its net income in 2016 increased by 5.3 times, to UAH 385.49 million, net profit was UAH 12.76 million against a loss of UAH 98.96 million.




