Ukravtodor sees potential in creating highway between Gdansk and Odesa

The State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine, also known as Ukravtodor, sees a potential in creating a high-speed highway between Gdansk (Poland) and Odesa, acting head of the agency Slawomir Nowak has said.

"Go Highway, that will be a new corridor in… the Trans-European Network system. It is a strategic corridor between the Baltic Sea and Black Sea, between Gdansk… and Odesa… It is a huge opportunity for development of the Ukrainian economy," he said at the Ukrainian Infrastructure Forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

Nowak said that Go Highway is intended not to build a new road, but to repair the existing road. The financing of the project is foreseen for the Ukravtodor's budget for next year.

He also said that he has plans to start negotiations with the European Union on the issue.