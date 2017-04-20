Economy

14:42 20.04.2017

Ukravtodor sees potential in creating highway between Gdansk and Odesa

The State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine, also known as Ukravtodor, sees a potential in creating a high-speed highway between Gdansk (Poland) and Odesa, acting head of the agency Slawomir Nowak has said.

"Go Highway, that will be a new corridor in… the Trans-European Network system. It is a strategic corridor between the Baltic Sea and Black Sea, between Gdansk… and Odesa… It is a huge opportunity for development of the Ukrainian economy," he said at the Ukrainian Infrastructure Forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

Nowak said that Go Highway is intended not to build a new road, but to repair the existing road. The financing of the project is foreseen for the Ukravtodor's budget for next year.

He also said that he has plans to start negotiations with the European Union on the issue.

IMPORTANT

China Harbour Engineering wins tender to carry out dredging works at Yuzhny port

Interpol publishes red notice for ex-heads of Oranta insurer

Construction of Sigma Park Yarychiv industrial park near Lviv to start in April - PM

Pension reform bill ready, pending approval by IMF before submission to parliament – minister

Government extends tender to select independent member of Naftogaz board until June

LATEST

Ovostar posts 29% fall in net profit in 2016

Poltava regional council refuses to approve Cadogan's license for Zahorianske field

Kernel sees 8.2% fall in sunflower oil sales, 1.7% decline in grains sales in Q3 FY2017

Business waiting for transparent infrastructure access mechanism - EBA

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov ask JKX to appoint own representative to board of directors

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING