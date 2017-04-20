Economy

12:24 20.04.2017

Ukraine, Iran agree to launch test train for agricultural products transportation – Infrastructure minister

Ukraine and Iran have agreed to launch a test train to transport agricultural products.

According to the minister of infrastructure, the test train may be launched in the summer of 2017, the press service of the Infrastructure Ministry said.

"This is a very promising venue of cooperation for both countries. Ukraine must develop new international transport corridors in order to become a reliable transit bridge between the countries of Europe, Asia and the East," the minister said after a meeting with the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also urged the Iranian side to consider the possibility of transporting Iranian oil to Ukraine, as well as the prospects of building an oil refinery in the territory of Ukraine.

"The parties also discussed cooperation in the field of sea and road transport, separately focused on issues of enhancing cooperation in the aviation sector," the press release says.

IMPORTANT

Interpol publishes red notice for ex-heads of Oranta insurer

Construction of Sigma Park Yarychiv industrial park near Lviv to start in April - PM

Pension reform bill ready, pending approval by IMF before submission to parliament – minister

Government extends tender to select independent member of Naftogaz board until June

Poroshenko urges British business to invest in Ukraine

LATEST

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov ask JKX to appoint own representative to board of directors

Ukraine starts preparing for creation of defense products certification system meeting NATO standards

Miklos to chair Group of Strategic Advisors for Support of Reforms in Ukraine for one more year

PM backs creation of fund with investment management to govern minority state-owned stakes in companies

Government to analyze financial, economic operations of Ukroboronprom

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog352.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING