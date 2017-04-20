Ukraine, Iran agree to launch test train for agricultural products transportation – Infrastructure minister

Ukraine and Iran have agreed to launch a test train to transport agricultural products.

According to the minister of infrastructure, the test train may be launched in the summer of 2017, the press service of the Infrastructure Ministry said.

"This is a very promising venue of cooperation for both countries. Ukraine must develop new international transport corridors in order to become a reliable transit bridge between the countries of Europe, Asia and the East," the minister said after a meeting with the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also urged the Iranian side to consider the possibility of transporting Iranian oil to Ukraine, as well as the prospects of building an oil refinery in the territory of Ukraine.

"The parties also discussed cooperation in the field of sea and road transport, separately focused on issues of enhancing cooperation in the aviation sector," the press release says.