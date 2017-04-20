Economy

11:40 20.04.2017

Ukraine starts preparing for creation of defense products certification system meeting NATO standards

Ukraine has started preparatory work to create the national defense products certification system meeting NATO standards.

The League of Defense Enterprises of Ukraine reported that measures to create optimal conditions for switching to NATO standards in Ukrainian defense industry and develop the national test and certificated laboratory base were discussed at a meeting held in the state research and test center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with participation of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, top managers of the military and research department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and heads of state-owned and private defense enterprises.

Some financial and organization problems were highlighted during the discussion. The League of Defense Enterprises of Ukraine presented its proposals aimed at protecting the interests of national arms and military equipment manufacturers and minimizing risks during the switch of Ukrainian defense industry to NATO standards, the league said.

As reported, Ukraine and NATO stepped up the dialogue on cooperation in the defense industry in 2014. In early 2015, Kyiv announced its plans to accede to the system of arms procurement for the current member states of the alliance. Ukraine also plans to switch its defense industry in full to NATO standards by 2020.

IMPORTANT

Interpol publishes red notice for ex-heads of Oranta insurer

Construction of Sigma Park Yarychiv industrial park near Lviv to start in April - PM

Pension reform bill ready, pending approval by IMF before submission to parliament – minister

Government extends tender to select independent member of Naftogaz board until June

Poroshenko urges British business to invest in Ukraine

LATEST

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov ask JKX to appoint own representative to board of directors

Ukraine, Iran agree to launch test train for agricultural products transportation – Infrastructure minister

Miklos to chair Group of Strategic Advisors for Support of Reforms in Ukraine for one more year

PM backs creation of fund with investment management to govern minority state-owned stakes in companies

Government to analyze financial, economic operations of Ukroboronprom

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
цены на спортивное питание на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING