Ukraine starts preparing for creation of defense products certification system meeting NATO standards

Ukraine has started preparatory work to create the national defense products certification system meeting NATO standards.

The League of Defense Enterprises of Ukraine reported that measures to create optimal conditions for switching to NATO standards in Ukrainian defense industry and develop the national test and certificated laboratory base were discussed at a meeting held in the state research and test center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with participation of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, top managers of the military and research department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and heads of state-owned and private defense enterprises.

Some financial and organization problems were highlighted during the discussion. The League of Defense Enterprises of Ukraine presented its proposals aimed at protecting the interests of national arms and military equipment manufacturers and minimizing risks during the switch of Ukrainian defense industry to NATO standards, the league said.

As reported, Ukraine and NATO stepped up the dialogue on cooperation in the defense industry in 2014. In early 2015, Kyiv announced its plans to accede to the system of arms procurement for the current member states of the alliance. Ukraine also plans to switch its defense industry in full to NATO standards by 2020.