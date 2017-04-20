PM backs creation of fund with investment management to govern minority state-owned stakes in companies

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman backs an idea of creating the fund with investment management to govern minority stakes belonged to the state in companies.

"This means to create a fund for a small share of state-owned property and allow best investment companies in the world to manage it," the prime minister said on Channel 24 TV on Wednesday.

Groysman said that this idea was proposed by the Group of Strategic Advisors for Support of Reforms in Ukraine headed by Ivan Miklos.

"This is an idea, but the idea is good," he said.