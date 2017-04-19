Economy

15:17 19.04.2017

Government to analyze financial, economic operations of Ukroboronprom

The State Audit Service of Ukraine jointly with the Economic Development and Trade Ministry will analyze the financial and economic operation of Ukroboronprom State Concern.

Sources in the government told Interfax-Ukraine that the decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"The authorized agencies are also instructed to inform the government on the results of the analysis and draw up proposals to improve operations of Ukroboronprom," the source said.

At present, participants in Ukroboronprom, created by the president decree in December 2010, are 112 enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry, including Ukrspecexport and its subsidiaries. Another 21 enterprises of the state concern are located in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are not controlled by Ukraine.

