Economy

15:16 19.04.2017

Pension reform bill ready, pending approval by IMF before submission to parliament – minister

The government's bill on the pension reform is ready, but it is pending the preliminary approval by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before its submission to Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, Social Policy Minister of Ukraine Andriy Reva has said.

"When we arrange the provisions [of the pension reform] with the IMF we would give the bill for examination to them. They are to check how the bill meets the things we have approved," the minister told reporters after a government meeting on Wednesday.

He said that the key provisions of the reform have been agreed with the IMF, but technical moments require approval.

"The bill is ready," the minister said.

Reva said that it was arranged to finish the approval of the pension reform in the video conference mode. For the entire period when the IMF mission stayed in Ukraine until the end of last week Ukraine held active negotiations on the pension reform.

