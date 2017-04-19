UNICEF saves $17 mln on vaccine procurement using 2016 budget funds

UNICEF has saved $17 million for Ukraine in procurement of vaccines using the funds of the 2016 national budget, Deputy Health Minister Oleksandr Linchevsky said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"If we look at UNICEF in vaccine procurement we have $17 million of saved funds only on vaccines," he said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said that the funds will be sent to buy new medicines.

"If not for the new procurement system via international organizations no one would save any kopeck. This $17 million would be distributed to the pockets of various businessmen who for years made money off this. This $17 million will go to procure new medicines for Ukrainian citizens," he said.