Economy

14:18 19.04.2017

UNICEF saves $17 mln on vaccine procurement using 2016 budget funds

UNICEF has saved $17 million for Ukraine in procurement of vaccines using the funds of the 2016 national budget, Deputy Health Minister Oleksandr Linchevsky said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"If we look at UNICEF in vaccine procurement we have $17 million of saved funds only on vaccines," he said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said that the funds will be sent to buy new medicines.

"If not for the new procurement system via international organizations no one would save any kopeck. This $17 million would be distributed to the pockets of various businessmen who for years made money off this. This $17 million will go to procure new medicines for Ukrainian citizens," he said.

IMPORTANT

Construction of Sigma Park Yarychiv industrial park near Lviv to start in April - PM

Pension reform bill ready, pending approval by IMF before submission to parliament – minister

Government extends tender to select independent member of Naftogaz board until June

Poroshenko urges British business to invest in Ukraine

Ex-economy minister of Ukraine Abromavicius heads supervisory board of Ukrainian Corporate Governance Academy

LATEST

Government to analyze financial, economic operations of Ukroboronprom

Ellinair resumes flights from Kharkiv to Thessaloniki from May 27

Infrastructure ministry expects DP World to come to Yuzhny port by late 2017

Scrap metal collectors accuse Ukrzaliznytsia of arranging conditions of scrap metal tenders to suit Interpipe

Tariffs for cargo shipments by rail could be indexed in June or July – Infrastructure ministry

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING