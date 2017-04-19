Poroshenko urges British business to invest in Ukraine

During an official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko met with representatives of business circles of the country, the press service of the Ukrainian president has said.

The Ukrainian president spoke about the introduction of reforms in Ukraine over the past three years and the main results that have been achieved up to date. Considerable attention was paid to creating an investment climate, conducting of judicial reform, fighting corruption, reforming of the banking and energy sector. The president also announced the launch of an electronic public VAT refund register since early April 2017.

The president said that he believes in the promising future of the trade and investment Ukrainian-British partnership. According to him, the UK has become one of the largest foreign investors in Ukraine with more than $2 billion, having created tens of thousands of workplaces. Poroshenko noted the successful cooperation of the Ukrainian company Antonov and the British company Dowty Propellers in the creation of the An-132D transport aircraft.

The president also welcomed the interest of British companies in Ukraine, in particular, the international company Unilever, which opened a tea factory in the Kyiv region, and the international company Hutchison Ports, which plans to enter the domestic container shipping market in the short term. "The success of these projects in our country will certainly be a good example for other investors, as well as an important signal of confidence in Ukrainian reforms," Poroshenko said.

"The president invited the British business to invest in Ukraine," a report says.