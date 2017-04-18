Economy

14:21 18.04.2017

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods up to $336.5 mln in Feb 2017

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in February 2017 was $336.5 million, while in the previous month $86.7 million, the State Statistics Service has said.

According to its data, as a whole in January-February 2017 the deficit was $423.2 million compared to the deficit of $756.1 million for the same period in 2016.

Exports of goods in January-February 2017 amounted to $6.3 billion, imports $6.7 billion. In comparison with January-February 2016 exports increased by 32.7% (by $1.5 billion), imports by 22.1% (by $1.2 billion).

As a result, the coefficient of coverage of imports by exports was 0.94 (in January-February 2016 some 0.86).

The service said foreign trade operations were conducted with partners from 198 countries.

Interfax-Ukraine
