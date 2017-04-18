MHP increases poultry sales by 15% in Q1, 2017

Myronivsky Hliboprodukt (MHP) sold 123,931 tonnes of poultry in January-March 2017, which is 15% more than in the same period in 2016.

According to a company press release, the average price of this product for the year increased by 15%, to UAH 31.52 per kg.

Poultry prices in the domestic market in the first quarter increased by 12% compared to the same period last year. Export prices rose by 11% as a result of changes in the range of products and the reorientation of its sales to more profitable markets, the change in the export strategy as a whole.

Export sales rose by 60% in the first quarter, to 49,150 tonnes, while sales in the domestic market fell by 2%, to 74,780 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

"Export sales accounted for about 40% of total poultry sales in the first quarter of 2017. During the reporting period, the company was developing its exports mainly in such regions as the Middle East (more than 24% of total exports), the EU (about 21%), North Africa (more than 14%)," MHP reported.

Total poultry production by the holding in the first quarter decreased by 1% and amounted to 141,874 tonnes as a result of increased production of small broiler carcasses for exports.