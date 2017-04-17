Ukrgasbank starts to issue interest-free loans for electric car purchase

The state-owned Ukrgasbank in cooperation with Oxygen Group and ULF Finance have started to issue interest-free loans for the purchase of electric cars, the bank's press service reported.

The loan program is designed for four years. Loans will be issued at an interest rate of 0.001% a year with the first installment of 40% of the car price.

At the same time, Oxygen Group provides free access to its network of charging stations for the first year of operation of the purchased electric car.

Earlier, Ukrgasbank began to issue loans at 0.01% per annum for the purchase and installation of domestic solar power plants, collectors and heat pumps.