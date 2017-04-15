Intl organizations 14% fulfill obligations on deliveries for 2016 – Health Ministry

International organizations have fulfilled their obligations on deliveries of medicines and medical products purchased for the 2016 national budget funds by 14%, Ukraine's Ministry of Health has reported.

According to the ministry, as of the beginning of April, in particular, the share of UNICEF in total purchases of medicines and medical products amounted to 22%, that of the United Nations Development Program to 18%, while the British purchasing agency Crown Agents has not yet made deliveries.

A total of UAH 3.944 billion from the national budget for 2016 was transferred to the international organizations for purchase of medicines and medical devices. In turn, the international organizations have delivered goods worth UAH 557.882 million to the warehouses of authorized state-owned enterprises.

At the same time, in particular, UNICEF was transferred UAH 843.285 million, while the fund supplied medicines and medical products for a total of UAH 181.951 million.