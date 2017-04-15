Economy

12:01 15.04.2017

Intl organizations 14% fulfill obligations on deliveries for 2016 – Health Ministry

International organizations have fulfilled their obligations on deliveries of medicines and medical products purchased for the 2016 national budget funds by 14%, Ukraine's Ministry of Health has reported.

According to the ministry, as of the beginning of April, in particular, the share of UNICEF in total purchases of medicines and medical products amounted to 22%, that of the United Nations Development Program to 18%, while the British purchasing agency Crown Agents has not yet made deliveries.

A total of UAH 3.944 billion from the national budget for 2016 was transferred to the international organizations for purchase of medicines and medical devices. In turn, the international organizations have delivered goods worth UAH 557.882 million to the warehouses of authorized state-owned enterprises.

At the same time, in particular, UNICEF was transferred UAH 843.285 million, while the fund supplied medicines and medical products for a total of UAH 181.951 million.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko signs law on three-year budget planning

SCM ready to protect ownership rights to Ukrtelecom, TriMob in court

PM believes gas royalty should be cut to 12% from 2018

Kyiv's Pechersky district court backs PGO petition to arrest Ukrtelecom, TriMob shares

Bitfury to create new data storage system for Ukraine based on Blockchain technology

LATEST

Kyivmetrobud signs UAH 4 bln contract with Turkey's Limak to complete metro in Dnipro

Ukroboronprom sees net income rise by 31.2% in 2016

Stockholm arbitration to hear joint activity termination lawsuit between Ukrgazvydobuvannia, Karpatygaz

Financing of medicine reimbursement program could be expanded by UAH 250 mln in 2017 - PM

Georgian Airways resumes flights from Tbilisi to Boryspil

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5780.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING