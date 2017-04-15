Economy

11:32 15.04.2017

Poroshenko signs law on three-year budget planning

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on the introduction of medium-term budget planning, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has stated.

The law on amendments to Section VI "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Budget Code of Ukraine (on the introduction of medium-term budget planning) was initiated by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on March 23, 2017, sent for signature to the president on March 31 and signed by him on April 14.

The law provides for a one-time postponement of the term of the Finance Ministry's submitting the main directions of the budget policy from April 1 to June 1. The law will allow switching to medium-term budget planning (to form budget and forecasts immediately for the next three years) in 2017.

