Economy

16:28 14.04.2017

Ukroboronprom sees net income rise by 31.2% in 2016

The total net income of the enterprises that are part of Ukroboronprom state concern in 2016 increased by 31.2% compared to 2015, to UAH 28.3 billion, the press service of the state concern has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The financial result from operating activities for the year amounted to UAH 2.344 billion.

The volume of investments used for production of new equipment at the expense of the member enterprises' working capital amounted to UAH 684 million.

At present, participants in Ukroboronprom, created by the president decree in December 2010, are 112 enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry, including Ukrspecexport and its subsidiaries. Another 21 enterprises of the state concern are located in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are not controlled by Ukraine.

According to the previously announced data, in 2015 the total net profit of the enterprises that are part of Ukroboronprom amounted to UAH 1.626 billion, while in 2014 their total net loss amounted to UAH 348 million.

