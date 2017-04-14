SCM ready to protect ownership rights to Ukrtelecom, TriMob in court

System Capital Management (SCM) is ready to protect its ownership rights to shares and corporate rights in public joint-stock company Ukrtelecom and its subsidiary TriMob LLC in court.

SCM told Interfax-Ukraine that the group has not yet received any official documents from court regarding the arrest of the shares of the above-mentioned companies. The companies are operating in the usual mode, providing services in full amount.

"As a majority shareholder and owner of PJSC Ukrtelecom and its subsidiary TriMob LLC SCM Group is interested in the unbiased and independent investigation into all circumstances of the privatization of Ukrtelecom… As far as we understand from public statements of the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation aims at checking the lawfulness of the privatization of Ukrtelecom and revealing all circumstances of the privatization by the previous owners of Ukrtelecom and their ultimate beneficiaries," SCM said.