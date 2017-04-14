Kyiv's Pechersky district court backs PGO petition to arrest Ukrtelecom, TriMob shares

Kyiv's Pechersky district court on April 13, 2017 satisfied a petition of Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) seeking to arrest shares of Ukrtelecom and TriMob, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"The PGO department for fighting criminal groups is investigating into the unlawful provision of UAH 220 million from the Ukrainian national budget under the order of Yanukovych [former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych] and privatization of 93% of shares in Ukrtelecom [at the price] setting lower by UAH 1.6 billion. Today Pechersky district court satisfied the petition of PGO to arrest shares of Ukrtelecom and TriMob, protecting the interests of the state and seeking to refund the loss," Lutsenko wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

As reported, State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) in December 2016 did not permit the sale of TriMob LLC, a subsidiary of Ukrtelecom. The deal is not in line with the contract signed when 92.79% shares of Ukrtelecom were sold to ESU LLC.

The contract dated March 11, 2011, contains warning: until the contract is implemented ESU cannot sell all or part of property of Ukrtelecom, the market cost of which is over 10% of the charter capital of the company.

ESU in 2013 sold Ukrtelecom to SCM holding of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov.