Ukroboronprom, NGO League to combine efforts in solving priority tasks of defense sector

The Ukroboronprom State Concern and NGO League (of defense enterprises uniting Ukrainian private defense enterprises) have arranged cooperation in solving priority tasks of the Ukrainian defense industry in the condition of new long-term challenges for national defense capability.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the memorandum of cooperation was signed on Thursday in Kyiv by Ukroboronprom Head Roman Romanov and a member of the League board and Board Chairman of the largest Ukrainian armored vehicle manufacturer in Ukraine Practika Oleh Vysotsky.

According to the memo, enterprises of the League would join cooperation with Ukroboronprom under the imports replacement program and state defense procurement. The sides also plan to establish cooperation in creating new samples of armament for the Armed Forces and promoting Ukrainian defense products on foreign markets. Among top priorities of cooperation is the switch of Ukrainian production facilities to NATO standards and rearmament of the Armed Forces with samples meeting NATO standards.

Today, Ukroboronprom unites 112 enterprises, including Ukrspecexport and its subsidiaries. A total of 21 enterprises of the concern are located on the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and uncontrolled areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The League, created at the end of 2016, unites around 30 private defense companies of Ukraine.