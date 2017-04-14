Nestle invests UAH 400 mln in production in Ukraine in 2016

Nestle, a large food producer, invested UAH 400 million in production facilities in Ukraine in 2016, Nestle Director for Ukraine and Moldova Ansgar Bornemann has said at a press conference.

"Total investment in Ukraine last year was UAH 400 million," he said.

Bornemann said that investment grew compared to 2015. This is linked to investment of UAH 150 million in a new waffle production line at Lviv confectionary factory Svitoch.

He said that on average when no capital investment projects are implemented investment totals some UAH 150 million.

He also said that the share of Ukrainian raw materials at three factories in Ukraine is 75-80%.

Switzerland's Nestlе started operating in Ukraine in 1994 when it opened a representative office. The company markets the following international brands: NESCAFÉ, Nesquik, Nuts, Friskies, KitKat, and others.

Nestle in Ukraine unites Lviv confectionary factory Svitoch, Nestle Ukraine LLC, PrJSC Volynholding (the Torchyn brand) and Technocom LLC (the Mivina brand).