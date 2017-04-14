Economy

09:58 14.04.2017

Rada passes electricity market bill

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed at second reading the bill on the electricity market.

A total of 277 lawmakers backed the document on Thursday, April 13.

The document was adopted with amendments drawn up by the parliamentary committee (the amendments were backed in once package).

The bill envisages the introduction of all segments of the new market during two years from the moment of the law takes effect, including the bilateral electricity trade market, the a day ahead-market, the intraday market, the balancing market and the auxiliary service market.

The transition period will be two years.

The bill on the electricity market introduces the requirements of the Third Energy Package of the European Union, including the division of companies in electricity distribution and transmission directions.

As reported, bill No. 4493 on the electricity market was passed at first reading on September 22, 2016. Around 1,200 amendments were submitted for second reading. An ad hoc working group studied the amendments. The first attempt to pass the document at second reading was made on April 6, 2017 and failed.

IMPORTANT

NBU confirms adjusted forecast for GDP growth in 2017 at 1.9% given blockade of uncontrolled Donbas areas

Rada endorses State Property Fund Head Bilous' resignation

Naftogaz contracts European gas for May by $25-30 cheaper than Gazprom's price

NBU permits banks to early repay on eurobonds, credits to nonresident banks

Ukrnafta posts 61% rise in net loss in 2016 - unaudited data

LATEST

Nestle invests UAH 400 mln in production in Ukraine in 2016

DTEK buys 600,000 tonnes of coal in South Africa

Wizz Air launches flights between Lviv and Wroclaw

KCBW will supply 38 wagons worth UAH 875.28 mln to Ukrzaliznytsia

Farmers compensating losses of currency income from blockage and loss of companies in uncontrolled areas of Donbas

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5788.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING